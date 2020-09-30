22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 12:45P.M. September 30, 2020, there are 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 15 are PCR cases and 7 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,740
Currently hospitalized: 17
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|77
|White
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|45
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|25
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|57
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|14
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|18
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|45
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|35
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|19
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|19
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|50
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|68
|White
|Out of state
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|White
|Williamson
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen