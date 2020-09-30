22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 12:45P.M. September 30, 2020, there are 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 15 are PCR cases and 7 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,740

Currently hospitalized: 17

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male77WhiteRunnelsPCR
Female45WhiteTGCPCR
Male33HispanicTGCPCR
Female26HispanicTGCPCR
Male25HispanicTGCPCR
Male57WhiteTGCPCR
Male14WhiteTGCPCR
Male18WhiteTGCPCR
Female45WhiteTGCPCR
Female35UnknownTGCPCR
Male22UnknownTGCPCR
Male19UnknownTGCPCR
Male20UnknownTGCPCR
Male19UnknownTGCPCR
Female50HispanicTGCPCR
Female68WhiteOut of stateAntigen
Female29UnknownUnknownAntigen
Female25HispanicTGCAntigen
Female18WhiteWilliamsonAntigen
Male21WhiteTGCAntigen
Male22UnknownTGCAntigen
Male19UnknownTGCAntigen

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

