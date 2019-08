San Angelo – 8/5/2019 – The recent shootings and summer continues to impact the local blood supply. Donate by Saturday in the Vitalant Donation Center or any mobile blood drive, you will be entered to win 2 tickets to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans Pre-Season Game on August 24th!

Drawing open to all who donate between Aug 5 & 10. Drawing on Aug 12. Tickets courtesy of Chuck Romo