21-year-old arrested for charges involving crimes against children

TOM GREEN COUNTY – Joshua Paul Cox, 21, was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Jail on May 15, 2020 for Production of Child Pornography and Enticement of a Minor. Authorities say Cox has a pending charge of Sexual Assault of a Child in Tom Green County, Texas.

Cox’s actions were discovered during an investigation into an Online Solicitation of a Minor offense. During the investigation, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputies posed as a 17-year-old female and chatted with Cox online. Cox contacted the deputies (who he thought was the juvenile female) and arranged a plan to meet up with the female. The meeting would take place at an elementary school and Cox believed he and the juvenile female would engage in sexual acts. Cox arrived at the elementary school parking lot for the meeting and was arrested by deputies.

During the interview process, authorities say Cox admitted to other sexual crimes against children including enticing “multiple” females under the age of consent to perform sexual acts on video and send them to Cox along with taking explicit pictures of themselves and sending those to him, too. Meaning, he was in possession of child pornography. According to authorities, Cox was using multiple social media accounts to contact the juvenile females. Deputies say the females live both out of state and in Texas, some of which live in Tom Green County.

Investigators say an indictment was issued for Cox on May 13, 2020 and was arrested on May 15. Jail records show Cox was released from jail on May 18, 2020.

In a statement, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office said, “The targeting of children is a nationwide issue, and this serves as a reminder that our community needs to remain vigilant to protect the most vulnerable from exploitation. The success of this investigation is due to the hard work and dedication of law enforcement officers who continuously strive to protect our children and our communities each and every day. “