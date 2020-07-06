21 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 p.m. July 6, 2020, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 to report on.
Total positive cases: 644
Active cases: 371
Currently hospitalized: 35
- Male in his 30s, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Female in her 20s, TGC
- Male in his 60s, TGC
- Female in her 20s, TGC
- Male in his 40s, TGC
- Male in his 80s, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hidalgo County
- Young male, TGC
- Female in her 20s, TGC
- Female in her 20s, TGC
- Female in her 20s, TGC
- Male in his 30s, TGC
- Female in her 60s, TGC
- Male in his 50s, TGC
- Female in her 50s, TGC
- Male in his 30s, TGC
- Female in her 30s, TGC
- Female in her 30s, TGC
- Female in her 50s, TGC
- Female in her 30s, TGC
- Female in her 20s, TGC
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.