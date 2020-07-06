21 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 p.m. July 6, 2020, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Total positive cases: 644
Active cases: 371
Currently hospitalized: 35

  • Male in his 30s, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hidalgo County
  • Young male, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.