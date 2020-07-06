21 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 p.m. July 6, 2020, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Total positive cases: 644

Active cases: 371

Currently hospitalized: 35

Male in his 30s, Tom Green County (TGC)

Female in her 20s, TGC

Male in his 60s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Male in his 40s, TGC

Male in his 80s, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hidalgo County

Young male, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Female in her 60s, TGC

Male in his 50s, TGC

Female in her 50s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Female in her 30s, TGC

Female in her 30s, TGC

Female in her 50s, TGC

Female in her 30s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

