21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. September 12, 2020, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 14 of those cases are PCR cases and 7 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,434
Active cases: 600
Currently hospitalized: 19

Male46HispanicEl Paso CountyPCR
Male41HIspanicSutton CountyPCR
Male48HispanicRunnels CountyPCR
Female21whiteColeman CountyPCR
Female60whiteRunnels CountyPCR
Female58whiteTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female29UnknownTGCPCR
Male3HispanicTGCPCR
Male61HispanicTGCPCR
Female67whiteTGCPCR
Male53HispanicTGCPCR
Female44HispanicTGCPCR
Male59whiteTGCPCR
Male28HispanicTGCPCR
Male18whiteRunnels CountyAntigen
Male21BlackTGCAntigen
Male48HispanicRunnels CountyAntigen
Male19BlackTarrant CountyAntigen
Male41HIspanicSutton CountyAntigen
Female36whiteTGCAntigen
Male20UnknownHarris CountyAntigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

• Rains add 3.8 billion gallons to reservoirs; rivers still flowing
Recent rains, falling over a three-day period, registered multiple inches of precious water in rain gauges across the…

• 2 motor vehicles involved in major accident on MLK and 29th St.
SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police and Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of…

• Remembering September 11, 2001
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On this 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, dozens of people gathered in San Angelo to…

• Unattended death investigation along the Concho River
SAN ANGELO, Texas – (September 4, 2020) Just after 1:25 P.M., the San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to the…

• COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on September 9, there have been 57 released cases/contacts of cases (31 …

• Keep San Angelo Beautiful presented San Angelo fire stations with gifts of appreciation
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Acts of kindness and patriotism were found all over the Concho Valley on September 11. This…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.