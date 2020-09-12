21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. September 12, 2020, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 14 of those cases are PCR cases and 7 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,434

Active cases: 600

Currently hospitalized: 19

Male 46 Hispanic El Paso County PCR Male 41 HIspanic Sutton County PCR Male 48 Hispanic Runnels County PCR Female 21 white Coleman County PCR Female 60 white Runnels County PCR Female 58 white Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Female 29 Unknown TGC PCR Male 3 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 61 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 67 white TGC PCR Male 53 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 44 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 59 white TGC PCR Male 28 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 18 white Runnels County Antigen Male 21 Black TGC Antigen Male 48 Hispanic Runnels County Antigen Male 19 Black Tarrant County Antigen Male 41 HIspanic Sutton County Antigen Female 36 white TGC Antigen Male 20 Unknown Harris County Antigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

