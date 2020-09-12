21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:00 P.M. September 12, 2020, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 14 of those cases are PCR cases and 7 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,434
Active cases: 600
Currently hospitalized: 19
|Male
|46
|Hispanic
|El Paso County
|PCR
|Male
|41
|HIspanic
|Sutton County
|PCR
|Male
|48
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Female
|21
|white
|Coleman County
|PCR
|Female
|60
|white
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Female
|58
|white
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|29
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|3
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|61
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|67
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|44
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|59
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|28
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|18
|white
|Runnels County
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|48
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|Black
|Tarrant County
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|HIspanic
|Sutton County
|Antigen
|Female
|36
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Unknown
|Harris County
|Antigen
Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
