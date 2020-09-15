21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:00 P.M. September 15, 2020, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 11 are PCR cases and 10 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,484
Active cases: 626
Currently hospitalized: 16
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|39
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|PCR
|Female
|25
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|77
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|73
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|16
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|2
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|51
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|17
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|18
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|54
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|17
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|White
|Out of state
|Antigen
|Male
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|White
|Eastland
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|12
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|12
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|36
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|Hispanic
|Dawson
|Antigen