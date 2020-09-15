21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. September 15, 2020, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 11 are PCR cases and 10 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,484

Active cases: 626

Currently hospitalized: 16

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male39HispanicSuttonPCR
Female25HispanicTGCPCR
Male77WhiteTGCPCR
Male73WhiteTGCPCR
Male16HispanicTGCPCR
Female2HispanicTGCPCR
Female35HispanicTGCPCR
Male54HispanicTGCPCR
Female51HispanicTGCPCR
Male17HispanicTGCPCR
Female18WhiteTGCPCR
Male54WhiteTGCAntigen
Female17WhiteTGCAntigen
Female22WhiteOut of stateAntigen
Male48HispanicTGCAntigen
Female18WhiteEastlandAntigen
Male30WhiteTGCAntigen
Female12WhiteTGCAntigen
Female12WhiteTGCAntigen
Female36WhiteTGCAntigen
Female19HispanicDawsonAntigen

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

