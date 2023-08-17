SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be unveiling its 20 Under 40 Awards honorees on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The announcement came in a social media post made around noon on Thursday, Aug. 17.

As its name suggests, the awards are given to honorees under the age of 40 “who exemplify occupational merit, servant leadership, and exude remarkable personal qualities,” according to the Chamber’s website.

“The viability and potential of a community can in many ways be measured by the strength of its young professionals,” the Chamber said in the post. “This event has a long history, and hundreds of our best and brightest young professionals have been recognized in years past.”

Honorees are chosen by an anonymous selection committee from a pool of individuals nominated by the community. To be considered for an award, nominees must work in the Concho Valley, be under 40 years old and display a “commitment and motivation to serve the San Angelo area.”

“This prestigious event shines a spotlight on remarkable young professionals, leaders, and contributors in San Angelo,” the Chamber said in the post. “Not only does it honor their achievements, but it also serves as an inspiration for the next generation of community leaders.”

This particular interpretation of the 20 Under 40 Awards is relatively new to San Angelo, with the Chamber opting to revamp the celebration in 2021 after incorporating it into its event calendar. Since then, 40 honorees have been selected altogether to earn the prestigious accolade.

Though the nomination deadline for the 2023 awards has come and gone, people who want to learn more about the event or send a nomination of their own for next year’s awards may visit the 20 Under 40 webpage.