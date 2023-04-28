SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lakeview Stadium hosted this year’s annual West Texas Deaf Olympics which saw students from ages 4-16 in attendance.

The event, put on through the San Angelo Independent School District (SAISD), is one that Dr. Farrah Gomez, District Deputy Superintendent says, “It’s about students from all ranges, local districts and surrounding West Texas districts, you know West Texas is quite expansive so creating the opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate students.”

After speaking to the kids, they too, say the Deaf Olympics allow them to let loose and enjoy themselves. They told us that they like to “make friends and meet other people.” One student also said “Well it really shows my true self.”

Regardless of students having life challenges, Gomez says that this is the type of environment to promote supporting one another and realizing that there are people that face similar challenges to you in the world.

“The takeaway is every student should have an opportunity where they can celebrate and experience success. I mean we are celebrating past Olympians today and our students get to participate in such events and those things aren’t possible without educators that bring it forward so it’s lifting up both educators and students.”