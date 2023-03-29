SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Dan James, with Double Dan Horsemanship, will perform in the San Angelo Rodeo for this year’s specialty act.

Dan James and Dan Steers’s act features a unique relationship between horsemanship and entertainment, which started in 2008 with their “Dan and Dan Show,” later becoming Double Dan Horsemanship officially in 2009.

Today, Double Dan Horsemanship operates one headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, USA and one in Tamworth, New South Wales, Australia. They have performed in 9 different countries, been featured in over 1000 live shows, and conducted training clinics all over the world.

James was born in Queensland, Australia, with a passion for horses from the time he was just six weeks old. Eventually, he would study at Longreach Pastoral College, which led him to travel the world in search of a better understanding of horses. His travels led him to learn from the best of the best across the globe.

While on his travels, James met his Quarter Horse stallion, Ari, Australian Stock Horse mare, Amelia, and Quarter Horse, Apollo, who were his first performance horses and remain a part of the DDH Team today.

James has been featured in multiple TV, film, and photography projects, most notably the TV Show Heartland.