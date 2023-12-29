SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — 2023 was an eventful year for San Angelo and the Concho Valley. From lottery winners to record-breaking bass, Concho Valley Homepage was there to chronicle all the highs and lows.

We begin our recap with San Angelo resident Candi Wolfe and her family’s annual Christmas lights showcase at Apache trail, which stretched over two acres of displays earlier this month.

Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser announced the home of his business, Free Rein Coffee, in San Angelo in October.

“To be able to come here to actually see it and understand it, it’s a big thing for me. That helps me go out into the marketplace and sell it even more. And I think you always have to start with your roots and it’s kinda cool that y’all have a little garden here but this is gonna grow. This company is gonna grow,” said founder and partner Cole Hauser.

We also covered a 45-year-old woman, Mina Abbott, who became the center of an investigation into the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Wall Co-Op, according to an affidavit filed in August.

During the evening of August 3rd, SAPD responded to two separate shooting incidents in north San Angelo.

And negotiations between the City of San Angelo and San Angelo Police Officers Coalition wrapped up in November after months of discussions about salary increases a contract was drawn up that will take effect January 1st.

“This pay plan is a licensed-based system, so its a merit-based system, so the more you educate yourself, the better you will become, and you will be able to go up in your salary. But we think it’s a win-win for the citizens because the more educated the officer you know, the better service you should get,” said Noel Anderson, President of SAPOC.

We’re also looking back at the tragic death of two California residents who died when the pilot crashed his plane on a ranch a few miles south of Christoval in December.

Throughout the year, we covered the concerns of Tom Green County residents and their tax appraisals; some were seeing double their property values as state officials worked to get values in line with state averages. County commissioners approved a historically low property rate in August.

“It is a 14×79 mobile home that we moved in there January 2nd of 1983 and it has just sat there. When it turned 25 years old, our insurance company dropped us because they said it had depreciated out. There’s no value to it, but yet the tax office is saying, ‘Oh, woah, you know, we think it’s worth at least 40 or 50 thousand dollars,'” said Tom Green County property owner Terry Martin.

We also had a couple of large cash-prize winners in the Concho Valley, with a Texas Lottery Mega-Million ticket sold at the Stripes convenience store near Sam’s Club, with a cash-out of more than $150 million. We also spoke with San Angelo’s “Wheel of Fortune” winner, Aimee McGinnis, about her winnings of more than $12,000.

San Angelo was also in the path of incredible solar activity with a ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse in October.

“I think this is something that only happens, you know, every so many years and everything. So, it’s a really cool event. Especially since Texas is going to be able to see it at the full — what’s it called? — the ‘Ring of Fire’ and you can see the full thing, where it’s like fully covered and that little light. It’s going to be something we’ll never experience again or at least in a lot of years,” said San Angelo resident Kirstn Torres.

One of the year’s most popular articles was our coverage of Lea Anne Powell, the Lady Angler, who caught a world record Largemouth bass at O.H. Ivie. The fish weighed in at 12 pounds, three ounces.

While 2023 was full of triumphs and tragedies across the Concho Valley, we know that 2024 is sure to be eventful as well. Concho Valley Homepage will be here to tell you all about it.