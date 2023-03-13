WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One in five children in Central Texas don’t know where their next meal is coming from. The Shepherd’s Heart Pantry is calling on local businesses to join them for the second annual hunger hero challenge.

The pantry started the challenge to get more local businesses involved. Executive Director Rober Gager is grateful for the community’s support.

“It’s the money and donors in this community that make it possible for us to do what we do. Last year, we served almost 75,000 families. That’s almost 3.9 million pounds of food that went through here. And that was because of the generosity of this community.” -GAGER

This month, 18 businesses are participating in the challenge to see who can donate the most food. On Shepherd’s Pantry site, a leaderboard showcases what business are currently in the lead.

Individuals can also help by visiting the Shephard’s Pantry website and donating to the business of their choice.

The pantry can feed an entire family for $5, which is why they encourage giving money rather than food.

The faith-based pantry has 19 mobile distribution centers, 7 school pantries and summer time distribution centers at local schools.

“If we can keep enough food in those kids, we can keep them there attention in class and get them educated so that they’ll get out of poverty.” -GAGER

The challenge is running until March 31st and donations will be collected on April 3rd.