SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Bobcats defeated Lubbock Cooper 48-35 in the Quarterfinals Friday afternoon at Central High School.
Bobcats move on to the Semifinals where they will face El Paso Americas at 7:30.
by: Sabrina Hoover
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sabrina Hoover
Posted:
Updated:
SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Bobcats defeated Lubbock Cooper 48-35 in the Quarterfinals Friday afternoon at Central High School.
Bobcats move on to the Semifinals where they will face El Paso Americas at 7:30.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>