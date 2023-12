SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Bobcats defeated the V.R. Eaton Eagles Thursday afternoon 60-50 at Central High School.

The Bobcats now advance to the winner’s bracket where they will face Lubbock Cooper at noon Friday at Central High School.

The Lake View Chiefs fell to the Caddo Mills Foxes Thursday afternoon at Lake View High School 65-50. They will play on Friday in the loser’s bracket.