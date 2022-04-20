SAN ANGELO, Texas- Its been 22 years since the last deathless day on Texas roads and new data shows that 2021 was the deadliest year we’ve seen in decades. Despite the pandemic keeping more people home, 4.486 Texans were killed due to fatal car crashes according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

“As the Department of Transportation, we look at this number and were alarmed because we thought during the pandemic people aren’t driving as much to work, they’re staying at home, they’re not doing activities and things.” said Karen Threlkeld, Public Information Officer for the San Angelo District of TXDOT.

Unfortunately that was not the case for 2021.

“The people who were out are drinking more, speeding, they’re not wearing their safety belt, there’s inattention, there’s just a wide variety of factors,” said Threlkeld.

This can be nerve racking for those who work in the roadside industry, like Christian Velasco who dispatches his own family to calls.

“I take a lot into consideration when I’m sending my brother and dad out there and its very concerning, something we always thought about since we first started the business,” said Velasco with Eddy’s Towing.

Bringing service to the Concho Valley since 2019, the biggest advice he can give drivers is to be aware of their actions while driving.

“It’s up to us to keep those numbers down and I think we can do it if we all just remember to slow down and move over,” added Velasco.

Last year more than 244 workers and drivers died in work zone areas urging those to not only move over but to slow down for the sake of everyone’s life involved.

“It’s our family out there, you know its our friends, its our co-workers, its folks that we want to see come back home safely,” said Velasco.