2020 Year in Review: Top 5 Weather Events for the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Texas weather is constantly changing and is well known for just how wild it can be. In 2020, From wearing mask and canceled sporting events, if 2020 has taught us anything, it is that anything can be unpredictable at times.

The KLST and KSAN meteorologists in the Concho Valley have pick five of the top weather events over this past year. In no particular order here they are.

1. May 21st, 2020 San Angelo Hail Storm.

Just after 7pm on Thursday May 21st a thunderstorm developed over the San Angelo city limits. The movement of the storm was nearly stationary allowing for the updrafts to remain vertically stacked and increase the size of hail stones in the storm. The storm remained over the city limits and strengthened for nearly an hour with larger and larger hail falling in ten minute intervals. Hail stones continued to grow with dime and quarters sized hail at first, and then to golf ball, baseball and even some grapefruit sized hail as the storm reached it’s peak. In the end, large hail had done massive damage to cars, houses, windows, and tree throughout the San Angelo area. -Meteorologist Kris Boone

2. Record heat wave in San Angelo July 8, 2020-July 17

Some of us look forward to summer. We get to go on vacations, have time off from school, and spend more time with family and friends. Most importantly, we know it will feel hot outside, so we go to the pool or eat a frozen pop or ice cream. One thing we do not look forward to is the heat of summer and the month of July 2020 would be a summer that San Angelo never forgets.

How it Started?

July was not just a typical hot summer. It was the record summer in July of 2020. San Angelo saw record breaking heat that started from July 8, 2020 to July 17, 2020. These were days were temperatures climbed over 100 degrees. This was not normal heat for San Angelo, some of these days broke records with the highest days reaching 110 degrees.

Heat advisories were issued across much of Texas and the United States. The setup was due to an upper level high that dominated much of the United States. A upper level high can contrast any chance of precipitation. It allows a clockwise flow of air that dries up the atmosphere at the surface.

When you have a upper level high in the atmosphere or a high pressure at the surface, this creates sinking air at the surface which reduces any chance of instability or lifting to form active storms or precipitation. Well, this heat wave was the result of a dome of heat that even built off of the Gulf of Mexico southerly flow of moisture over Texas.

Results of the heat wave in San Angelo:

In July, San Angelo experienced one of the most record breaking heat waves in history. There were 17 days of triple digit heat temperatures. San Angelo did not just experience days in the 100s but most of July was in the upper 90s as well.

This created a problem for much of the Concho Valley because precipitation was non existent during this month. Most of the days contained a lot of sunshine, with little to no rain showers. This sparked up drought conditions for the Concho Valley.

Dry conditions due to the heat wave in San Angelo

The Concho Valley did not get a lot of rain during the heat wave event. This is what made this event even more historic. It was a dry month altogether. In fact, according to Weather Underground history data for July, San Angelo saw a max of 0.86 inches of rain on July 2 and 0.11 inches of rain on July 8.

The average of rainfall in the month of July consisted of only 0.03 inches, which is not a whole lot to overturn drought conditions. Counties such as Crockett county, was one of many that experience extreme drought conditions throughout much of the summer.

These dry conditions affected livestock and plants. Also, it made it really hard to get things growing even for household plants. –Meteorologist Brittany Lawrence

3. August 22nd San Angelo microburst event

In the early morning hours of August 22, 2020, several people around the San Angelo area woke up to the sound of strong winds around the city. A microburst, which is a forceful column of air dropping down from the thunderstorm, hit the area, causing damage to several buildings and downing many power lines. Several residents believed the event to be the work of a tornado, but after analysis from several meteorologists, both locally and nationally, the final verdict was a classic set-up of a microburst. Looking at the velocity data, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in San Angelo determined this was a classic case of a down burst of wind. The center of this weather phenomenon occurred directly over the center of San Angelo, and moved towards the KOA at 1:49 am. Winds in San Angelo were recorded around 100 miles per hour, and about 85 miles per hour at the KOA. Power lines were downed across Loop 306. -Meteorologist Heath Bradberg

4. September heavy rain and flooding event

In early September, a frontal system stalled out over the Concho Valley produce heavy rain for the region and even some flooding in some locations. The heavy rains nearly wiped out the drought conditions from hot and dry summer. San Angelo recorded 3.53 inches of rain in just one day on Sept 7th, Eldorado saw 5.08 inches. The frontal system eventually moved off to the east but not before providing the Concho Valley with one of its biggest weather events of the year. -Chief Meteorologist Jay Martin

5. NYE Snowstorm

KLST/KSAN

The year ended with much of the Concho Valley looking like a winter wonderland. A strong low pressure moved up out of Mexico, and tracked along central Texas, bringing ample Gulf moisture and cold temperatures to the region. The system started out with freezing rain and a mix of winter weather early on Thursday morning, before changing over to snow later in the day. Snow showers lasted for much of the day and into the beginning of the new year, blanketing much of the area in snow. Snowfall accumulations resulted in dangerous travel conditions across the area. By the end of the storm, snow totals ranged from 2-3″ in and around San Angelo, to the highest amount reported in Sterling City of 9″. -Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers

We hope you enjoyed our look back at some of the major weather events of 2020. Do you agree with the list? Was there something missing? Let us know what you think biggest weather event of 2020 was. Your KSAN and KLST Weather Teams will be at the ready for whatever 2021 has in store for us.