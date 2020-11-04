 2020 State of Texas Election updates and results

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texans are poised to set a record for voting turnout with Tuesday’s election. Voters are casting ballots in a litany of races, from president and U.S. Senate to seats in the Texas House. KSAN and KLST will be reporting on all facets of the 2020 Texas Elections, both local and regional. Concho Valley Homepage will keep you updated on the polls as your Local Election Headquarters.

Update: (11/3/20) 7:00 P.M. – Our Senora Scott is downtown at the Edd B. Keyes building with an update on polling turnout and voting numbers. See the attached video.

For more information on your State and local Texas Election statistics, please visit your Local Election Headquarters at Concho Valley Homepage.

