2020 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Community & Housing Support Division is beginning the process of formulating a five-year Consolidated Plan to identify housing and non-housing community needs and establish strategies for addressing those priority needs. A public hearing has been scheduled as listed below to obtain citizens’ views to respond to proposals and questions. This plan will guide the City in making allocations of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds during 2020-24. Citizens are encouraged to participate in these hearings.

The City of San Angelo has estimated that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will allocate approximately $660,662 for CDBG and $302,663 in HOME funds will be available to allocate to projects in grant year 2020. Of the total expected $660,662 in CDBG funds, it is estimated that at least $432,662 will be used to benefit persons of low/moderate income. All HOME expenditures must provide 100 percent benefit to low/moderate income persons. During the 2020 allocation process, the City will hold neighborhood public meetings as detailed below.

To fulfill the requirements of the Citizen Participation Plan by keeping the public informed and seeking input and participation from citizens and citizen interest groups regarding the 2020-24 Consolidated Plan and CDBG and HOME Programs for funding from the 2020 funds, the City will hold a virtual public meeting on the City’s YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. The meeting can be accessed at youtube.com/CityofSanAngelo.

Viewers can ask questions in the comment section of the LIVE stream on YouTube and staff will address their questions during the broadcast. Comments that are not in reference to the 2020-24 Consolidated Plan/CDBG/Home programs will not be responded to during the broadcast.