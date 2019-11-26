2019 Black Friday deals and hours of operation in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Black Friday will kick off in some stores on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

BEALLS is having their “Last Black Friday Ever” this weekend. This coming after they announced they would be closing and re-branding as Gordmans. Their hours are 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving day and Friday at 6 a.m. Clothing, shoes, home decor, and more will be 50% off with extra savings on some items during “doorbuster” hours.

Sunset Mall has a full list of stores that are open and hours of operation here.

Target says their Black Friday pricing starts now with special savings on electronics such as headphones, LG and Samsung TVs, Apple Watches, and game consoles. Their hours are Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will open on Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Bed, Bath and Beyond says they will be open Thanksgiving night. You can see their deals here.

Walmart will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will remain open until closing hours on Friday. Walmart’s deals include everything from TVs and phones, to security cameras, toys, and household goods.

Best Buy will open their doors on Thursday, November 28 at 5 p.m. Their deals include “doorbusters”on TVs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, headphones, Samsung products, and iPads.

At this moment, HEB has yet to announce their Black Friday deals but will post them here when they do.

Cavender’s has not posted their Black Friday ad but say you can sign up to get notified about the deals by email.

Academy Sports and Outdoors lists their deals for clothing, shoes, outdoors, sports and recreation on their website. Some of the biggest deals include up to $150 off on outdoor play sets, 50% off of bicycles, and 20-40% off of popular athletic wear brands. Academy will be open on Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Game Stop, which sells all items related to gaming, is offering $150 off of XBOX One X. They also offer collectibles and pre-owned gaming items. Their hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.