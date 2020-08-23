20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. August 23, 2020, there are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 16 of those are PCR cases and 4 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,076
Active cases: 733
Currently hospitalized: 46

Male60sHispanicRunnels CountyPCR
Female10sHispanicMitchell CountyPCR
Male40swhiteRunnels CountyPCR
Male10sOtherTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Male40sHispanicTGCPCR
Male50sUnknownTGCPCR
Female10sBlackTGCPCR
Female80sHispanicTGCPCR
Male50swhiteTGCPCR
Female10swhiteTGCPCR
Female50swhiteTGCPCR
Female40sOtherTGCPCR
Female40swhiteTGCPCR
Male20swhiteTGCPCR
Female50sHispanicTGCPCR
Male60sHispanicTGCPCR
Male70swhiteTGCAntigen
Female40sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female40swhiteTGCAntigen
Female50sHispanicTGCAntigen

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

