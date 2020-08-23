20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:00 P.M. August 23, 2020, there are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 16 of those are PCR cases and 4 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,076
Active cases: 733
Currently hospitalized: 46
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Female
|10s
|Hispanic
|Mitchell County
|PCR
|Male
|40s
|white
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Male
|10s
|Other
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Male
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|50s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|10s
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|80s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|50s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|10s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|50s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|40s
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|40s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|70s
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.