20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. August 23, 2020, there are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 16 of those are PCR cases and 4 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,076

Active cases: 733

Currently hospitalized: 46

Male 60s Hispanic Runnels County PCR Female 10s Hispanic Mitchell County PCR Male 40s white Runnels County PCR Male 10s Other Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Male 40s Hispanic TGC PCR Male 50s Unknown TGC PCR Female 10s Black TGC PCR Female 80s Hispanic TGC PCR Male 50s white TGC PCR Female 10s white TGC PCR Female 50s white TGC PCR Female 40s Other TGC PCR Female 40s white TGC PCR Male 20s white TGC PCR Female 50s Hispanic TGC PCR Male 60s Hispanic TGC PCR Male 70s white TGC Antigen Female 40s Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 40s white TGC Antigen Female 50s Hispanic TGC Antigen

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.