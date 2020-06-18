20 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the San Angelo Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:48 P.M. June 18, 2020, there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and two from Schleicher County.

  • Female in her 50s, white, Tom Green County (TGC), exposure to known case
  • Male in his 40s, white, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Young female, white, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Male in his 20s, American Indian, TGC, pending method of transmission
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case
  • Young female, white, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Male in his 70s, white, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Young male, black, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC, pending method of transmission

Total positive cases: 214
Active cases: 82
Currently hospitalized: 2

Pending method of transmission updates from 6/17:

  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Male in his 40s, white, TGC, exposure to known case
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Pending demographics (race, county, transmission method) from 6/15:

  • Male in his 70s, white, TGC, community spread

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

