20 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the San Angelo Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:48 P.M. June 18, 2020, there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and two from Schleicher County.

Female in her 50s, white, Tom Green County (TGC), exposure to known case

Male in his 40s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 40s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Young female, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 20s, American Indian, TGC, pending method of transmission

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case

Young female, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 20s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 70s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Young male, black, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 30s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 20s, white, TGC, pending method of transmission

Total positive cases: 214

Active cases: 82

Currently hospitalized: 2

Pending method of transmission updates from 6/17:

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 40s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Pending demographics (race, county, transmission method) from 6/15:

Male in his 70s, white, TGC, community spread

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.