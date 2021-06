SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police have responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 2288 near Sherwood Way. Traffic was shut down for close to half an hour as police investigated.





According to police on the scene, a black Dodge Journey attempted to enter FM2288 from a parking lot and collided with an oncoming Honda Accord.

Police say one driver was possibly injured but refused medical treatment. The driver of the journey was cited for failure to yield right of way from a private drive.