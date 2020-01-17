2 teenagers dead, 2 injured in Kilgore crash after police chase on the I-20

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas teenagers are dead and two more are in the hospital after an overnight two-vehicle accident in Kilgore following a police chase on I-20

Officials responded to the wreck at the intersection of FM 349 and US 259 in Kilgore at 11:56 p.m. Thursday night.

17-year-olds Gabriel Coronado and Braden Jones were killed after Coronado went through the intersection despite a red light, according to DPS Trooper Jean Dark. The vehicle struck Michael James Wright’s truck. James was uninjured in the wreck.

Coronado was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Robbie Cox while Jones was taken to Good Shepard Medical Center in Kilgore where he later died.

Two other teenagers who were backseat passengers in Coronado’s car were injured and were taken to Good Shepard Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries in Kilgore. Their identities have not been released.

Dark said that troopers tried to pull over Coronado’s car on I-20, but they chose to flee the scene. It is unknown at this time why they did not stop.

Coronado exited the interstate on FM 2087 and then turned south onto FM 349, where they later crashed.

The wreck remains under investigation.