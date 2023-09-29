Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department have named two more suspects in a deadly shooting that took place Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Investigators say one of the suspects is on the run.

Sandy Gayle Carrese of Liberty Hill is in the Bell County Jail, facing a murder charge. Justice of the Peace Keith Reed set her bond at $1M.

Sandy Gayle Carrese

The other murder suspect is Ryan Adam Madden. Law enforcement officers tried to arrest him on Thursday, Sept. 28th, but they say he got away.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says he may be in Travis, Williamson, or Burnet Counties. He was last seen driving a white GMC dully pickup with damage to the right-side tire skirt and the Texas license plate, SHN9954.

Authorities already had 47-year-old Howard Lee Bailey in the Bell County Jail on a $1.5m bond for the shooting that took place in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road.

Howard Lee Bailey

Deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound around 10 a.m. and sent her to Baylor Scott & White Hospital. She received minor injuries.

Deputies also found a second victim, 42-year-old Cody Kinslow, inside the home, with multiple gunshot wounds. Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced Kinslow dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Bailey later that day and booked him into the jail.

The case is considered active and ongoing while the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division, along with the DPS Texas Rangers, continue the investigation.