2 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 11, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, October 11, 2021.

The patients were an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 40s and an unvaccinated woman in her 60s from out-of-state. No other information about the patients is currently available.

441 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County since reporting began in April of 2020.

287 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 154 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 11, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.