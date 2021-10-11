2 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 11, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, October 11, 2021.
The patients were an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 40s and an unvaccinated woman in her 60s from out-of-state. No other information about the patients is currently available.
441 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County since reporting began in April of 2020.
287 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 154 were residents of other counties.
The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Male, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Female, 60s, out of state: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 441: 287 from Tom Green County and 154 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Hombre, 40s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
– Mujer, 60s, fuera del estado: no vacunada
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 441: 287 del condado de Tom Green y 154 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.City of San Angelo, October 11, 2021