2 new deaths from causes related to COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, August 2, 2021.

The statement says both patients were unvaccinated women in their 60s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the statement.

The full statement is below:

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 321: 205 from Tom Green County and 116 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

– Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 321: 205 del condado de Tom Green y 116 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.