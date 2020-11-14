2 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by the Health Department along with 129 new cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Male, 80s, Mitchell County

Male, 70s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 105: 63 from Tom Green County and 42 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of November 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., there are 129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department. Of those cases, 34 are PCR cases and 95 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 7,004

Active cases: 1,609

Currently hospitalized: 63

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

