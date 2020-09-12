2 motor vehicles involved in major accident on MLK and 29th St.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police and Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Martin Luther King and 29th Street around 10 P.M. The wreck was between a Chevy Avalanche pick-up truck and a white 4 door sedan.

Upon arriving, SAPD blocked off the intersection as the fire crew rescued a male passenger from a white 4 door sedan. The individual was placed on a stretcher and sent off in an ambulance and the status of that individual is unknown at this time. The status of the driver of the Chevy Avalanche pick-up truck is also unknown at this time.

No statement was given at the time of the incident. An investigation is currently underway. We will update the public on this story as more information becomes available.







