ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Two juveniles were killed following two separate crashes Saturday, according to the Louisiana State Police Troop E.

The first crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in Sabine Parish and claimed the life of 11-year-old Saylor Gatti of Zwolle. An initial investigation revealed Gatti was driving a UTV westbound on JaBush Road when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Gatti and three juvenile passengers were ejected from the vehicle. No one was restrained or wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police. Gatti sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office.

One juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Two other juvenile passengers were not injured.

A second crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in Grant Parish claiming the life of a 14-year-old whose name has not yet been released.

The 14-year-old was one of six juvenile passengers in a truck driven by another juvenile. The driver was westbound on Louisiana Hwy 3130 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of US Hwy 165. The truck was struck by an oncoming car and overturned.

Four passengers and the driver sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Another passenger was severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passengers of the car were also injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

So far in 2022, Troop E has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths.