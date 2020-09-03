2 faculty members test positive for COVID-19 at Paint Rock ISD

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Ron Cline, the Superintendent for Paint Rock Independent School District, has issued this statement in regards to the 2 positive COVID-19 cases within the district.

Parents and staff:

I am sad to report that we have confirmed two active COVID-19 cases on our campus. We received the word about an hour after school let out today.

Both of the individuals who tested positive are members of our faculty and staff. As part of each of their jobs, they are in contact with a number of individuals on our campus, both adults and students.

We are going to call off school for all of our student tomorrow (Thursday, September 3, 2020) who attend our main campus in Paint Rock. Buses will still run as normal and school will still take place for our students that attend PPCD, Fairview and Wall Small Schools Coop classes. Buses serving the main campus in Paint Rock will not be running on Thursday. The two individuals work at our main campus and not our other campuses.

We will not have in-person school instruction on Friday, September 4, 2020. All instruction on that day will be virtual. Students are expected to log on at 8am, Friday morning. We recommend that ALL of our students observe quarantine restrictions at home on Thursday and Friday. We will be communicating with all of you with more information. We would also appreciate you communicating with us Thursday, Friday and throughout the long weekend. Our Technology Director and teachers will be getting back to you about getting your school computers to you, especially if remote instruction is to continue after Friday.

Starting this evening and into the morning, our Secondary Principal, Mrs. Tonne, will be contacting the parents of students that we know have been in direct contact with one or both of these individuals according to CDC Guidelines. Those students need to go into quarantine and be tested in the next few days. It is natural to want to run down and get tested immediately, but scientist say that can result in “false negatives”. It is important to get tested soon, but it’s also essential that the testing be accurate. Those individuals that need to be tested are strongly encourage to consult with their doctor or health care provider as soon as possible. We would appreciate you keeping us informed and we will make every attempt to keep you informed as well.

Our Elementary Principal, Mrs. Gonzales, and her staff will be contacting all of the parents of Elementary students beginning in the morning. Although both of these individuals were in proximity to many of the Elementary students, their contact according to CDC Guidelines was minimal. We recommend that you watch your children closely for any signs of COVID-19 such as loss of taste, fever, body aches,… and keep us informed. We will be in touch more in the morning. Students showing symptoms should be tested.

Those teachers and staff not under quarantine will report to work Thursday morning at 8am, for a brief meeting and then spend the rest of the day helping clean their classrooms and preparing for remote (on-line) instruction the following day. Office staff, as well as teachers and both of our school principals will be available to field your questions starting after 8:30am, Thursday. Please feel free to contact us with any questions. We will also be releasing updates as needed the rest of the day Thursday and Friday, as well as over the long weekend.

ALL extra-curricular activities are canceled for Thursday. We will have on-line remote instruction for ALL students on Friday. The varsity football game against Santa Anna scheduled for Friday night has been canceled. Thursday we will be putting out more information.

Statement issued by Ron Cline, Superintendent, Paint Rock ISD