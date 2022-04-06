BOOKER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Booker Fire Department on social media late Tuesday night, two Balko, Oklahoma volunteer firefighters were injured during a crash involving a firetruck rollover.

“Please pray for these men and their families,” wrote the Booker Fire Department in its announcement on the accident, “and be on the lookout for ways to help if you can.”

At around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the Booker Fire Department published a link to a GoFundMe that it described as a fundraiser set for the benefit of the two injured volunteer firefighters.

According to the description written on the GoFundMe page, volunteer firefighters Jason Smith and Tyler Morris were fighting a wildfire in Beaver County on Tuesday when their fire truck rolled over. Both men were burned during the accident and airlifted to be treated in Lubbock.

“This go fund me will be split evenly between Jason and Tyler for medical bills, lodging, food, gas, etc.” said the GoFundMe page description.

