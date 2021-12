MIDLAND, Texas – A 2.5 magnitude aftershock hit the Permian Basin just before 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The aftershock follows the largest recorded earthquake, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake, in the Permian Basin.

The epicenter of the aftershock was located about 12 miles north of Stanton, Texas at a depth of 1.2 miles.