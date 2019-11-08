$2.3 million worth of hard narcotics seized from buses in Hidalgo, Texas

The following is a press release from U. S. Customs and Border Protection:

HIDALGO, Texas—”U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge detected $2,363,000 worth of heroin and cocaine within two commercial buses arriving from Mexico this past week.

“Commendations are certainly in order for our frontline officers for having intercepted these hard narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “Their commitment is outstanding and never sways. That’s the attitude CBP officers must possess in the fight against drugs.”

On Nov. 2, a Mexican registered commercial bus arrived at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge from Mexico during the early morning hours. A secondary inspection, utilizing a non-intrusive imaging (NII) system allowed CBP officers to detect packages of suspected narcotics hidden within the bus. CBP officers removed 36 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 86.55 pounds (39.26 kg) that has a street value of $668,000.

The second seizure occurred on Nov. 7, at the same border crossing. CBP officers referred another commercial bus arriving from Mexico for further inspection and after a thorough secondary examination with the use of all available tools and resources, officers discovered 25 packages of alleged heroin weighing 40.38 pounds (18.32 kg) and eight packages of alleged cocaine weighing 10.23 pounds (4.64 kg) hidden within the bus. The estimated street value is $1,616,000 for the heroin and $79,000 for the cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) continues with the investigations.”