$2.3 million grant will fund Concho Valley Public Defender Office which will streamline court process, save taxpayers’ money

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – On July 27, 2021, the Tom Green County Commissioners approved the Texas Indigent Defense Commission Improvement Grant for more than $2.3 million.

According to Chastity Gauwain, Grant Administrator and Project Manager for Tom Green County, in April of 2021, she and Tom Green County Auditor Nathan Cradduck presented the application to apply for this grant.

“The Texas Indigent Defense Commission (TIDC) improvement grant would establish a Public Defender Office in Tom Green County and the participating counties,” Gauwain said.

This approval began the process that lead to the final approval on July 27.

“The Concho Valley Public Defender Office will will provide quality representation for indigent defendants by providing a streamlined and effective service to process caseloads, which ultimately will result in a cost savings to taxpayers and overburdened County budgets,” Gauwain said.

Indigent is defined as a person who cannot pay for a criminal legal defense attorney or team.

According to Gauwain’s presentation, public defender offices have proven successful for other Texas counties.

Courtesy of Gauwain

In a previous report, we noted that Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd says the public defender’s office could save taxpayers in the county about one-point-three million dollars annually.

“The great news on the grant is that we were approved for the Rural Regional Sustainability funding, which means that after the initial funding, we will receive 66% funding from the TIDC for the foreseeable future. The other 34% will be split amongst the participating counties using a fair share percentage,” Gauwain said.

Participating counties include Tom Green, Concho, Coke, Irion, Schleicher, Sterling, and Runnels.

Guawain said she does not have an exact date on when the office will be fully up and running but says they hope it will be within the next six months. The county must first establish and Oversight Board and hire a Chief Defender. The Chief Defender will then hire other attorneys and support staff.

The Oversight Board will be made up of a representative from each participating county chose by their respective commissioners courts as well as two community members for a total of nine board members.

“Currently we have a couple of options utilizing space owned by Tom Green County downtown with some renovation. We are looking at which space will be the most cost and time efficient,” Gauwain said.

To view the commissioners court meetings live or watch previously recorded meetings, click here.