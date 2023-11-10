SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Residents of an apartment complex were woken up early Friday, Nov. 10 after a one-vehicle collision by an intoxicated driver on their doorsteps.

Caden Thrift Mugshot CC TGCSO 11-10-23

The 19-year-old driver, Caden Thrift, had lost control of their vehicle, flipping it and stopping on the College Hills West Apartment Complex property. Various trash was found under the vehicle that Thrift had hit at some point during the incident.

According to SAPD, Thrist was found to be intoxicated and transported to Shannon Medical Center for minor injuries. He was later transported to TGCJ for DWI.

Thrift has a bond of $1000.