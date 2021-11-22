19 pounds of marijuana seized by DPS in traffic stop on US 87

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety seized almost 20 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on US Highway 87 last week, according to a Facebook post published today, November 21, 2021.

The post, by the Texas Department of Public Safety – West Texas Region, says that a DPS trooper stopped a gray car for speeding on US Highway 87. DPS says the driver admitted to the trooper that they had a small amount of marijuana.

During a search of the car, troopers found a small bag of marijuana, two tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape pens, and approximately 19 pounds of marijuana. Troopers also found two firearms without serial numbers in the car.

DPS says the driver was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center for possession of marijuana, greater than 5 lbs and less than or equal to 50 lbs, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful carry.