19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:00 p.m. September 9, 2020, there are 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 8 are PCR cases and 11 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,374
Currently hospitalized: 24
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|23
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|25
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|74
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|68
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|64
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|57
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|33
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|38
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|White
|Schleicher
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|45
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen