Photo: Texas A&M Forecast Service

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a large wildfire burning along Crockett/Val Verde county lines.

The Holcombe Road fire is estimated to be roughly 18,000 acres and 10% contained. Aircraft tankers are conducting air drops to assist with this fire.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.