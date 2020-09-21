18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:20 P.M., September 21, 2020, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report: 11 PCR cases and 7 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,579
Currently hospitalized: 16
The Tom Green County also confirmed the death of another patient from causes related to COVID-19 earlier this afternoon, bringing the total number of deaths so far to 68 for the county.
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|78
|White
|Schleicher
|PCR
|Male
|19
|Unknown
|Glasscock
|PCR
|Male
|61
|White
|Coke
|PCR
|Male
|87
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|38
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|49
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|93
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|88
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|47
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|58
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|16
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen