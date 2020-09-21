18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:20 P.M., September 21, 2020, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report: 11 PCR cases and 7 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,579

Currently hospitalized: 16

The Tom Green County also confirmed the death of another patient from causes related to COVID-19 earlier this afternoon, bringing the total number of deaths so far to 68 for the county.