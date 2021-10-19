17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 19, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from complications related to the virus today, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

October 19, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,780 Active cases: 280 Currently hospitalized: 25 New positives for today: 17 COVID-19 death information New deaths today: 1 – Male, 50s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 454 (294 from Tom Green County and 160 from other counties) City of San Angelo, October 19, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 19 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24780 Casos activos: 280 Actualmente hospitalizados: 25 Nuevos positivos para hoy: 17 Información de muerte por COVID-19 Nuevas muertes hoy: 1 – Hombre, 50s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado Ciudad de San Angelo, Octubre 19, 2021

Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 19, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 19, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 19, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.