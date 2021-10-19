17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 19, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from complications related to the virus today, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The full report is included below.
October 19, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,780
Active cases: 280
Currently hospitalized: 25
New positives for today: 17
COVID-19 death information
New deaths today: 1
– Male, 50s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 454 (294 from Tom Green County and 160 from other counties)City of San Angelo, October 19, 2021
Informe COVID-19 del 19 de octubre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24780
Casos activos: 280
Actualmente hospitalizados: 25
Nuevos positivos para hoy: 17
Información de muerte por COVID-19
Nuevas muertes hoy: 1
– Hombre, 50s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunadoCiudad de San Angelo, Octubre 19, 2021
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|69
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|6
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|62
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|74
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|8
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|49
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|39
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|5
|White
|TGC
|Antigen