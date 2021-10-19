17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 19, 2021

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from complications related to the virus today, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

October 19, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,780

Active cases: 280

Currently hospitalized: 25

New positives for today: 17

COVID-19 death information

New deaths today: 1

– Male, 50s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 454 (294 from Tom Green County and 160 from other counties)

City of San Angelo, October 19, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 19 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24780

Casos activos: 280

Actualmente hospitalizados: 25

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 17

Información de muerte por COVID-19

Nuevas muertes hoy: 1

– Hombre, 50s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Ciudad de San Angelo, Octubre 19, 2021
Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 19, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 19, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to October 19, 2021 Total Deaths: 454 Tom Green County Residents: 294 Residents of other counties: 160 Female: 193 Male: 261 Age ranges: 20s: 3 30s:10 40s: 26 50s: 54 60s: 129 70s: 121 80s: 82 90s: 29
COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 19, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female69BlackTGCPCR
Male54HispanicTGCPCR
Female56HispanicTGCPCR
Male6HispanicTGCAntigen
Male62WhiteTGCAntigen
Male51WhiteTGCAntigen
Male74WhiteTGCAntigen
Male38HispanicTGCAntigen
Female33HispanicTGCAntigen
Female8HispanicTGCAntigen
Male21HispanicTGCAntigen
Male49OtherTGCAntigen
Female54WhiteTGCAntigen
Female38WhiteTGCAntigen
Male39WhiteTGCAntigen
Male36WhiteTGCAntigen
Female5WhiteTGCAntigen
New positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County on October 19, 2021 — Courtesy City of San Angelo

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story