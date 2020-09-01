17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:00 P.M. September 1, 2020, there are 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 13 PCR cases and 4 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,250
Active cases: 669
Currently hospitalized: 21
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|84
|White
|Concho
|PCR
|Female
|19
|Hispanic
|Sterling
|PCR
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|24
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|77
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|78
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|69
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|29
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|23
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|67
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|34
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|56
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen