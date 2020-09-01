17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced new restrictions Tuesday on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal office or their staff members and advisers.

The restrictions, announced by Attorney General William Barr in a pair of memos, are part of broader changes to the FBI's surveillance procedures implemented in response to problems during the 2016 investigation into ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign. Coming just two months before the presidential election, the changes are designed to ensure that law enforcement officials have to clear additional hurdles before pursuing the same type of surveillance as was conducted on a former adviser to Trump's 2016 campaign.