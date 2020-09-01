17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 P.M. September 1, 2020, there are 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 13 PCR cases and 4 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,250

Active cases: 669

Currently hospitalized: 21

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male84WhiteConchoPCR
Female19HispanicSterlingPCR
Male21HispanicTGCPCR
Female24HispanicTGCPCR
Female77HispanicTGCPCR
Male78HispanicTGCPCR
Female69HispanicTGCPCR
Male22HispanicTGCPCR
Female56HispanicTGCPCR
Male29UnknownTGCPCR
Female23WhiteTGCPCR
Female42HispanicTGCPCR
Female14HispanicTGCPCR
Male67HispanicTGCAntigen
Male34WhiteTGCAntigen
Female56UnknownTGCAntigen
Female48HispanicTGCAntigen

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.