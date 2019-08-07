SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 16th annual West Texas Legislative Summit kicks off Wednesday evening with a reception dinner at the Stables at Fort Concho.

Attendees will be able to meet and visit with legislators, agency leaders and panelists.

The summit will continue on Thursday morning with a full panel discussion at Angelo State University’s CJ Davidson Center.

“Early tomorrow we’ll kick off with 4 different panels on foreign trade, international trade– anything that has to do with commerce, globally. That includes (for us in the Concho Valley) agriculture, energy and transportation,” said Bruce Partain, President & CEO of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce.

Gregg Doud, Chief Agricultural Negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, will be the keynote speaker at the summit.

Congressman Mike Conaway, Senator Charles Perry and Representative Drew Darby will also be at the event.