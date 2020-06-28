16 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 p.m. June 28, 2020, there are 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.

  • Young male, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Male in his 70s, pending racial demographic, Schleicher County
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Infant male, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Menard County
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Total positive cases: 358
Active cases: 164
Currently hospitalized: 15

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

