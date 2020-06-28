16 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 p.m. June 28, 2020, there are 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Young male, pending racial demographic, pending county

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, pending county

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, Tom Green County (TGC)

Male in his 70s, pending racial demographic, Schleicher County

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Infant male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Menard County

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Total positive cases: 358

Active cases: 164

Currently hospitalized: 15

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.