16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 P.M. August 31, 2020, there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 8 PCR cases and 8 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,233

Currently hospitalized: 27