16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:00 P.M. August 31, 2020, there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 8 PCR cases and 8 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,233
Currently hospitalized: 27
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|50
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|PCR
|Male
|50
|Hispanic
|McCulloch
|PCR
|Male
|39
|Hispanic
|Tarrant
|PCR
|Male
|17
|White
|Coke
|PCR
|Female
|28
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|52
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|48
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|44
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|32
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|7
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|51
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen