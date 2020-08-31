16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 P.M. August 31, 2020, there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 8 PCR cases and 8 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,233

Currently hospitalized: 27

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female50HispanicReaganPCR
Male50HispanicMcCullochPCR
Male39HispanicTarrantPCR
Male17WhiteCokePCR
Female28WhiteTGCPCR
Male46HispanicTGCPCR
Male30WhiteTGCPCR
Female52OtherTGCPCR
Male30UnknownTGCAntigen
Female29HispanicTGCAntigen
Female40WhiteTGCAntigen
Female48WhiteTGCAntigen
Male44HispanicTGCAntigen
Male32HispanicTGCAntigen
Male7HispanicTGCAntigen
Female51HispanicTGCAntigen

