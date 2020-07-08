15 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:35p.m. July 8, 2020, there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 to report.
Total positive cases: 726
Active cases: 449
Currently hospitalized: 40
- Female in her 50s, white, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Female in her 40s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, white, TGC
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 80s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, white, TGC
The pending racial demographic information from the 7/7 report is now available:
- Male in his 70s, white, TGC
- Female in her 60s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, Kimble County
- Female in her 50s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, white, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young female, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.