15 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:35p.m. July 8, 2020, there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 to report.

Total positive cases: 726

Active cases: 449

Currently hospitalized: 40

Female in her 50s, white, Tom Green County (TGC)

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 80s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, white, TGC

The pending racial demographic information from the 7/7 report is now available:

Male in his 70s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 60s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, white , Kimble County

, Kimble County Female in her 50s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 60s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 40s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 50s, white , TGC

, TGC Male in his 40s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 50s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Young female, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.