15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. September 16, 2020, there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 8 are PCR cases and 7 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,499

Currently hospitalized: 15

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male16HispanicSuttonPCR
Male48WhiteTGCPCR
Female26WhiteTGCPCR
Male18UnknownTGCPCR
Female12HispanicTGCPCR
Female63HispanicTGCPCR
Female41HispanicTGCPCR
Male18WhiteTGCPCR
Female65HispanicTGCAntigen
Male19WhiteWilliamsonAntigen
Female30WhiteTGCAntigen
Male22UnknownTGCAntigen
Male22UnknownTGCAntigen
Male43HispanicTGCAntigen
Male51WhiteTGCAntigen

