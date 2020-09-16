15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. September 16, 2020, there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 8 are PCR cases and 7 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,499

Currently hospitalized: 15