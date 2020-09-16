15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M. September 16, 2020, there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 8 are PCR cases and 7 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,499
Currently hospitalized: 15
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|16
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|PCR
|Male
|48
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|26
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|18
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|12
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|41
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|18
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|65
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|White
|Williamson
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|43
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|White
|TGC
|Antigen