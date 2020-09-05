15 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. September 5, 2020, there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 9 were PCR cases and 6 were antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,331

Active cases: 643

Currently hospitalized: 22

Male 16 Hispanic Concho PCR Female 56 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 87 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 40 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 28 White TGC PCR Male 40 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 59 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 15 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 23 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 16 Hispanic Concho Antigen Female 18 White TGC Antigen Female 18 White Concho Antigen Male 23 White Concho Antigen Male 43 White Concho Antigen Female 48 White TGC Antigen

The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed another death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2020.

According to the statement the patient was a male in his 70s from Concho County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 62 people have died from COVID-19 related causes in Tom Green County. 44 patients were residents of Tom Green County; 18 were residents of other counties.

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.