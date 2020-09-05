15 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:00 P.M. September 5, 2020, there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 9 were PCR cases and 6 were antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,331
Active cases: 643
Currently hospitalized: 22
|Male
|16
|Hispanic
|Concho
|PCR
|Female
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|87
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|28
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|16
|Hispanic
|Concho
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|White
|Concho
|Antigen
|Male
|23
|White
|Concho
|Antigen
|Male
|43
|White
|Concho
|Antigen
|Female
|48
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed another death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2020.
According to the statement the patient was a male in his 70s from Concho County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.
So far, 62 people have died from COVID-19 related causes in Tom Green County. 44 patients were residents of Tom Green County; 18 were residents of other counties.
Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.