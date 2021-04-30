15-month investigation results in 16 arrested in McCulloch County

MCCULLOCH COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today announced the arrests of 16 suspects following a multi-agency operation in the McCulloch County area. The investigation targeted an alleged drug trafficking ring and the distribution of methamphetamine.

The 15-month investigation was led by DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents. The Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, McCulloch Sheriff’s Office, Brady Police Department, San Antonio Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Menard County Constables Office, Brownwood Police Department, San Angelo Police Department and the 452nd District Attorney’s Office were also involved in the operation.

The following suspects were arrested for Conspiracy to Possess w/ Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance PG1 =>400g Methamphetamine, a first degree felony, and booked into the McCulloch County Jail:

Roger Hollis Miller, 63, of Brady, TX;

Jasmine Jonelle Perez, 26, of Brady, TX;

Brenda Sue Hinds, 41, of Brady, TX;

John David Gonzales, 29, of Brady, TX;

Brittany Leann Crowder, 34, of Brady, TX;

Timothy Scott Richardson, 30, of Brady, TX;

Jeffery Dennis Wiley 33 of Brady, TX;

Jessica Nicole Davis, 26, of Brady, TX;

Jeffery Allen Friar, 27, of Brady, TX;

Tina Jeanette Quillium, 49, of Brady, TX;

Paul William Smith, 49, of Brady, TX;

Joe Prudencia Castenuela, 48, of Brady, TX;

Abel Castenuela Rodriguez, 42, of Brady, TX;

Racheal Nicole Davenport, 34, of Brady, TX;

Charles Leon Cook Jr., 34, of Brady, TX; and

Alain Alfredo Valencia-Mendez, 32, of Brown Wood, TX.

The following individuals — who were already incarcerated on unrelated charges — were also served indictments following the investigation into this drug ring:

Larry James Brian, 47, of Brady, TX;

Valerie Solis, 39, of Brady, TX;

Justin Dunway Friar, 31, of Brady, TX;

Jimmy Clarence Hinds, 48, of Brady, TX;

Joshua Keith Friar, 39, of Brady, TX;

Ty Thomas Taylor, 24, of Brady, TX; and

Jennifer Marie Huro, 40, of Brady, TX.