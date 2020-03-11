14 year-old violinist plays for local elementary school

14 year-old violinist, Anais Feller from Dallas talked with San Angelo elementary students Thursday. Symphony Conductor Hector Guzman introduced her to third and fourth graders at Fort Concho Elementary. She Talked about attending the symphony concerts at an early age, and also preformed some of her favorite classical, and contemporary music.

“When I was younger I would go and watch these concerts and felt so inspired. I’m so excited that they have classical music at such a young age and that they’re introduced to it. Hopefully they will get to grow with it as they get older” Feller said.

Feller will be a guest artist for the San Angelo Symphony’s next youth concert.