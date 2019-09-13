14-year-old Eagle Scout prepares emergency trauma kits for Howard College

Jacob Stevens earned his Eagle Scout badge by preparing emergency trauma kits for the institution

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 14-year-old Eagle Scout created dozens of trauma kits for Howard College in San Angelo.

“I started as a Cub Scout at the age of 8. It took me about 6 years to get here,” said Jacob Stevens.

Before earning an Eagle rank, a scout has to complete an Eagle Scout Service Project that demonstrates leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of his community.

“In my case, I said, ‘Hey, this is my idea. Do you need it?,'” said Stevens about how the idea for his Eagle Scout Project began.

For 14 year old Jacob Stevens, that project was making 27 emergency trauma kits for Howard College. The kits are scattered around the campus and are meant to deal with major, life-threatening illnesses.

“He did a lot of research on what exactly he wanted to have in the kits, emergency items he felt would be the most beneficial in our setting,” said Kaitlyn Brosh, Director of Student Life, Marketing & Outreach at Howard College.

Through a garage sale and a BBQ fundraiser, Stevens raised $2,500 dollars to purchase the supplies needed for the kits. The money raised surpassed his original goal of $1,000. With help from family friends and after doing several calculations, Stevens was able to get his hands on medical-grade supplies to include in the kit.

Stevens also gathered dozens of volunteers to help with the project, something he says helped develop his leadership skills.

“The point of Eagle Projects are less about doing the things yourself and more about having people help and you providing leadership in order to benefit any cause you’re doing it for,” explained Stevens.

After months of research, fundraising, planning and organizing, the project was finally completed and reviewed by a local Eagle Scout Board.

When asked how he felt when the project was completed, Stevens said, “Amazing!”

Stevens received his Eagle rank and many congratulations from several companies, local law enforcement, and big political figures like the Texas Governor and even the leader of the United States.

“I saw it and it was like ‘A letter from President Trump,'” explained Stevens.