14 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 29, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, October 29, 2021.
The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The full report is included below.
October 29, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,914
Active cases: 134
Currently hospitalized: 18
New positives for today: 14
New deaths today: 0City of San Angelo, October 29, 2021
Informe COVID-19 del 29 de octubre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24914
Casos activos: 134
Actualmente hospitalizados: 18
Nuevos positivos para hoy: 14
Nuevas muertes hoy: 0Ciudad de San Angelo, 29 de Octubre del 2021
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|37
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|32
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|40
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30
|White
|Coke
|Antigen
|Male
|55
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|39
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|32
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen