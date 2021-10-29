14 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 29, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, October 29, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

October 29, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,914

Active cases: 134

Currently hospitalized: 18

New positives for today: 14

New deaths today: 0

City of San Angelo, October 29, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 29 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24914

Casos activos: 134

Actualmente hospitalizados: 18

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 14

Nuevas muertes hoy: 0

Ciudad de San Angelo, 29 de Octubre del 2021
Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 29, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 29 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female37WhiteTGCPCR
Male32HispanicTGCPCR
Male21HispanicTGCPCR
Female60WhiteTGCPCR
Male52HispanicTGCPCR
Male30WhiteTGCPCR
Male40WhiteTGCPCR
Male30WhiteCokeAntigen
Male55WhiteTGCAntigen
Female54HispanicTGCAntigen
Female34WhiteTGCAntigen
Male39OtherTGCAntigen
Female42HispanicTGCAntigen
Female32OtherTGCAntigen
COVID-19 positive case vaccination breakdown. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Weekly COVID-19 report. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Weekly COVID-19 report. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

