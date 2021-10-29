14 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 29, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, October 29, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

October 29, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,914 Active cases: 134 Currently hospitalized: 18 New positives for today: 14 New deaths today: 0 City of San Angelo, October 29, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 29 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24914 Casos activos: 134 Actualmente hospitalizados: 18 Nuevos positivos para hoy: 14 Nuevas muertes hoy: 0 Ciudad de San Angelo, 29 de Octubre del 2021

Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 29, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 29 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 37 White TGC PCR Male 32 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 21 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 60 White TGC PCR Male 52 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 30 White TGC PCR Male 40 White TGC PCR Male 30 White Coke Antigen Male 55 White TGC Antigen Female 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 34 White TGC Antigen Male 39 Other TGC Antigen Female 42 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 32 Other TGC Antigen

COVID-19 positive case vaccination breakdown. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Weekly COVID-19 report. Courtesy: City of San Angelo